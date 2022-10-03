The always awesome Euro Market Open by Newsquawk
APAC stocks were mostly lower as the region failed to shrug off the negative mood following last Friday’s losses on Wall St.
European equity futures are indicative of a lower open with the Euro Stoxx 50 future -1.7% after the cash market closed with gains of 1.2% on Friday.
DXY has reclaimed 112, GBP lags G10 FX and hovers just below 1.11, antipodeans lead the majors.
OPEC+ sources on Sunday said the group may opt for cuts over 1mln BPD. Energy Intel suggests as much as 1.5mln is under consideration.
Looking ahead, highlights include EZ, UK & US Final Manufacturing PMI, US ISM Manufacturing, Speeches from Fed’s Bostic, Barkin, George & Williams, BoE’s Mann & UK Chancellor Kwarteng.