The always awesome Euro Market Open by Newsquawk

Full Note - incl Podcast

APAC stocks were mostly lower as the region failed to shrug off the negative mood following last Friday’s losses on Wall St.

European equity futures are indicative of a lower open with the Euro Stoxx 50 future -1.7% after the cash market closed with gains of 1.2% on Friday.

DXY has reclaimed 112, GBP lags G10 FX and hovers just below 1.11, antipodeans lead the majors.

OPEC+ sources on Sunday said the group may opt for cuts over 1mln BPD. Energy Intel suggests as much as 1.5mln is under consideration.

Looking ahead, highlights include EZ, UK & US Final Manufacturing PMI, US ISM Manufacturing, Speeches from Fed’s Bostic, Barkin, George & Williams, BoE’s Mann & UK Chancellor Kwarteng.