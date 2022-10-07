The final Newsquawk Euro Market Open of the week..
Summary:
APAC stocks were lower as the region followed suit to the weak performance seen in global counterparts (S&P 500 -1.02%)
European equity futures are indicative of a softer open with the Euro Stoxx 50 future -0.4% after the cash market closed with losses of 0.4% yesterday.
FX markets were contained overnight, DXY held onto 112 status, EUR/USD lingers around 0.98, Cable sits on a 1.11 handle.
Fed officials continued to push back against the notion that any policy pivot is forthcoming.
Looking ahead, highlights include German retail sales, US & Canadian jobs reports, BoE's Ramsden, Fed's Williams, Kashkari, Bostic