The guys at Newsquawk, with the always awesome US Market Open

Full note: US Market Open: Risk-on with fresh catalysts thin and focused on APAC developments and UK politics

6 Things You Need to Know

European bourses are bolstered in limited newsflow as participants recoup from post-NFP pressure amid multiple China-related developments

US futures in-fitting with this performance and aided by the incremental China COVID developments alongside a pick-up in the regions PMIs

GBP is bid, but off highs, going into the no-confidence vote for PM Johnson between 18:00-20:00BST/13:00-15:00ET today

DXY downbeat as such, to the broad benefit of peers, but still holding above a cluster of recent lows

Core debt is pressured, with Bund downside lifting EUR, though BTPs outperform on FT source reports while the US curve flattens incrementally

Crude is contained with gains of circa. USD 1.00/bbl, caught between Saudi lifting OSPs, El Sharara’s partial resumption and above China-related factors