The always awesome US Market Open roundup via Newsquawk

Euro-bourses see the deepest losses whilst the FTSE 100 is cushioned by the slide in the Pound

GBP extended losses in wake of significantly weaker than forecast ONS retail sales data, with Cable sliding to the lowest level since 1985

10yr T-note is almost flat ahead of preliminary Michigan sentiment which will be watched closely for inflation expectations

China will impose sanctions on CEO of Raytheon Technologies (RTX) and CEO of Boeing (BA) Defense, Space & Security

Looking ahead, highlights include US University of Michigan Prelim., Quad Witching