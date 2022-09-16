The always awesome US Market Open roundup via Newsquawk
- Euro-bourses see the deepest losses whilst the FTSE 100 is cushioned by the slide in the Pound
- GBP extended losses in wake of significantly weaker than forecast ONS retail sales data, with Cable sliding to the lowest level since 1985
- 10yr T-note is almost flat ahead of preliminary Michigan sentiment which will be watched closely for inflation expectations
- China will impose sanctions on CEO of Raytheon Technologies (RTX) and CEO of Boeing (BA) Defense, Space & Security
- Looking ahead, highlights include US University of Michigan Prelim., Quad Witching