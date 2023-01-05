The ninth vote is underway....You can watch it LIVE on CSPAN

For some reason, it is riveting at times. Who will give the nomination speeches. Who will Boebert and Gaetz be voting for? Will anyone change their vote? Will they mess up the vote? Will someone miss his or her name called?

It is SMH moments.

Now we have "Two plans simultaneously" from Boebert, who nominated Kevin Hern (from Oklahoma) officially to join Bryon Donald as an alternative Freedom caucus candidate. Hern and Donald comes after Boebert fully supporting Jim Jordan earlier this week.

GOP

Let the ninth vote begin.

This sums it up.....

Jon Stewart

via GIPHY

/inflation