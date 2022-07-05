The euro has fallen to a 20-year low today, quickly cutting through this year's bottom (set in May) and the 2017 low.

The main fear is that the eurozone is heading for a tough recession and the catalyst is likely to be natural gas prices, which feed into power costs. Russia has tapered gas supplies, ostensibly for maintenance issues but there's an intensifying fear that 'maintenance' will become permanent.

If supply “doesn’t come back after maintenance because President Putin plays games or wants to hit Europe while it hurts, then the plan to fill up gas storage by the end of summer will probably not work,” Henning Gloystein, director of energy, climate and resources at Eurasia Group, told CNBC via telephone.

Here's a look at benchmark TTF prices, which spiked in late winter on low supplies and fear of a cutoff. This time the jump has been driven by more forward-looking buying, as supplies are now near the average. The problem is that supplies might flatline from here and not be filled ahead of the normal October inventory top.

In addition, the Freeport LNG facility in the US suffered an explosion in mid-June. That has removed 2 bcf of US export capacity and diminished the US's ability to supply Europe.

Today's services PMI numbers highlighted that eurozone inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term might have peaked in April, particularly when excluding energy. The eurozone jobs market is much looser than the US, mostly due to structural reasons but also due to Ukrainian refugees, who added 0.3 pp to Germany's unemployment rate in the latest report.

In addition to eurozone worries, the market is increasingly concerned about global growth and central bankers will tighten into a recession.