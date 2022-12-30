TSLA has had its worst quarter and year ever. The price rose on Wednesday and again on Thursday, so there is that!

Regardless, here's an interesting list with some suggestions for Musk on how to stem the losses for the firm's share price.

The #1 item (get a new CEO) on the list, and #2 (stop selling $bns of the stock!) seem like no-brainers, but there are plenty of others.

List here: A new Twitter CEO and nine other things Elon Musk should do to revive Tesla investors’ faith in stock, according to an analyst

Let's see how many of these suggestions 2023 brings along.