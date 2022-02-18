The price action in US equities this week has been depressing. In a few months, we've gone from buying every dip to selling every blip higher.

The S&P 500 is down 40 points to a session low at 4340. 30 minute chart:

I can see the apprehension about holding stocks and risk assets over the weekend, given the ongoing escalation in Ukraine and US warnings. The comment from Putin today particularly worried me, where he said the west will find a way to sanction Russia anyway. That kinda sounds like a guy who has his mind made up.