The UK will create a new “Registry of Foreign Entities”

requiring anonymous buyers of real-estate over the past 20 years to disclose the name of true owner

This is being described as aimed at Putin’s oligarchs and money-laundering.

I wonder if confiscation is on the cards for some of these folks?

Info via Reuters:

Britain will intensify a crackdown on what Prime Minister Boris Johnson called "dirty money" by introducing the government's Economic Crime Bill to parliament on Monday, a step brought forward in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.