The US has added five Xinjiang-based subsidiaries of the Chinese surveillance giant Hikvision to its 'entity list'.

US Commerce depot cits human rights concerns for adding the firms:

Luopu Haishi Dingxin Electronic Technology

Moyu Haishi Electronic Technology

Pishan Haishi Yong’an Electronic Technology

Urumqi Haishi Xin’an Electronic Technology

Yutian Haishi Meitian Electronic Technology

Hikvision Digital Technology is a Chinese state-owned manufacturer that provides surveillance cameras used in the far northwestern region of China.

Info via South China Morning Post (may be gated)