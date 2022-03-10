AP reporting:

  • The U.S. has quietly seized the cargo of two tankers suspected of transporting Iranian oil as part of an elaborate sanctions-busting scheme involving forged documents and the repainting of a ship’s deck to cloak illegal shipments.
  • Details of the seizure, which has not been previously reported, were contained in a federal civil case unsealed last month after the Greek-managed vessels discharged their valuable cargo, worth upward of $38 million, in Houston and the Bahamas at the direction of U.S. law enforcement.

As you can see, this happened before last month. there has been a lot of progress in talks with Iran since (according to most recent reports) so its likely this will be water under the bridge.

