These Headlines via Reuters on the news:
- British trade minister Trevelyan welcomes US announcement on removing tariffs on steel and aluminum as good news for UK industry
- UK government says revocation of US tariffs to take effect on June 1
- says will suspend retaliatory tariffs on US products including whiskey, blue jeans and motorcycles
- UK says both sides have agreed to work closely on wider issue of global steel excess capacity and market-distorting practices
- British steel official says company will work with uk government to fulfill terms of US-UK steel deal
GBP/USD is unmoved: