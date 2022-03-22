These Headlines via Reuters on the news:

  • British trade minister Trevelyan welcomes US announcement on removing tariffs on steel and aluminum as good news for UK industry
  • UK government says revocation of US tariffs to take effect on June 1
  • says will suspend retaliatory tariffs on US products including whiskey, blue jeans and motorcycles
  • UK says both sides have agreed to work closely on wider issue of global steel excess capacity and market-distorting practices
  • British steel official says company will work with uk government to fulfill terms of US-UK steel deal

GBP/USD is unmoved:

gbpusd 23 March 2022