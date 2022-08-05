US politics update. With market implications. Via Reuters:

Democratic U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema said on Thursday she agreed to "move forward" on a $430 billion drug pricing, energy and tax bill, subject to a Senate arbiter's approval of the bill, which Democrats intend to pass over Republican objections.

The bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act, introduced last week by Schumer and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, represents a key priority for Democrats and President Joe Biden

With the 100-seat Senate split 50-50, Democrats plan to pass the bill without Republican support through a parliamentary process known as reconciliation.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier on Thursday the chamber would convene on Saturday to vote on a motion to proceed and then begin debate on the bill.

Via other sources:

bill will now include a new excise tax on stock buybacks that will generate more revenue than the dropped carried interest provision did

The deficit reduction figure will remain at $300 billion

----

US equities are liking the news. SPX update: