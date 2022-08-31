The stock price dropped after hours.
The background is:
- the chip maker said in a filing the U.S. government has informed the company it has imposed a new licensing requirement, effective immediately, covering any exports of Nvidia’s A100 and upcoming H100 products to China, including Hong Kong, and Russia.
Nvidia’s A100 are used in data centers for artificial intelligence, data analytics and high-performance computing applications
The government “indicated that the new license requirement will address the risk that the covered products may be used in, or diverted to, a ‘military end use’ or ‘military end user’ in China and Russia,” the filing said.
---
Info via this link, may be gated.
---
As I post NASDAQ futures are down around 0.8%