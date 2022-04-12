>
The US is planning another $750mn in additional weapons for Ukraine
Unnamed US officials cited for the report
Reuters with the info.
- Biden expected to announces at least USD 750mln in additional weapons for Ukraine
- The mix of weapons is still being discussed
