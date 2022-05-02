Hello May! Goodbye (Good riddance) April.

The Dow is down 5 weeks in a row. The S&P and Nasdaq is down 4 weeks in a row. The Nasdaq tumbled over 13% in April The S&P fell 9%. The Nasdaq fell over 4% on Friday alone what to put the cherry on the pile of do-do.

Hope springs eternal but after opening little changed, the Nasdaq and major indices are moving back to the downside.

Nine minutes from the open, the snapshot of the market currently shows:

In other markets:

The US debt market, yields are moving higher with the longer end steepening

  • 2 year, 2.719%, unchanged
  • 5 year 2.991%, +3.1 basis points
  • 10 year 2.981%, +4.2 basis points. That represents a new cycle high for the 10 yield in at the highest level since December 2019
  • 30 year 3.042%, +4.0 basis point. The 30 year yield is also at a new cycle higher. The highest level since March 2019

PS: five minutes later in the stocks have reversed their declines. With the NASDAQ index now higher by about 40 points in volatile trading.