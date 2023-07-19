The US treasury auctioned off a $12 billion of 20 year bonds. The details of the auction results compared to the six-month averages shows:

High-yield 4.036%

WI level at the time of the auction 4.035%

Tail 0.1 basis points versus the 6 month average of -1.1 basis points

Bid to cover 2.68X versus the six-month average of 2.71X.

Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 21.7% versus the six-month average of 18.5%

Indirects (a measure of international demand) 68.8% versus the six-month average of 71.8%

Dealers 9.6% versus the six-month average of 9.7%

Overall, domestic demand was strong. International demand was weak. Bid the cover was near the average. Tail was higher than the average. Auction grade: C-