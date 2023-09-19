WI level at the time of the auction: 4.592%

High Yield: 4.595% Previous: 4.499% Six-auction average: 4.055%

Tail: -0.3bps Previous: 0.9bps Six-auction average: -0.2bps

Bid-to-Cover: 2.74X Previous: 2.56x Six-auction average: 2.64x

Dealers: 9.27% Previous: 11.4% Six-auction average: 10.7%

Directs: 25.36% Previous: 20.2% Six-auction average: 19.7%

Indirects: 65.36% Previous: 68.4% Six-auction average: 69.7%



Auction Grade: A-

Highlights: The 20-year auction was met with strong domestic demand. The direct bidders account for 25.36% which was well above the 19.7% average over the last 6 auctions. Indirect (a measure of international demand) were light however with international investors taking only 65.36% versus the 6-month average of 69.7%. The bid cover was strong at 2.74X well above the 6 month average of 2.64X. There was a -0.3 basis point tail which compares favorably to the average of -0.2 basis points.

The yield wasn't markedly higher than the previous auction (about 10 basis points) and the 6 month average (about 54 basis points).

The only bad was the indirect but they were simply outbid by domestic investors today.