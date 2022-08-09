- High yield 3.202%
- Tail -0.3 BPS vs avg of 0.1 bp
- Bid to cover 2.5x vs six-month average of 2.47X
- Directs 17.28% vs six-month 18.05%
- Indirects 63.08% vs six-month average of 60.4%
- Dealers 19.64% vs. six-month average of 23.47%
Auction Grade: B+
Highlights:
Above average components:
- negative tail
- bid to cover higher than average
- international demand from indirect bidders higher than taverage
- dealers were saddled with much less than what is average
Below average component:
- domestic demand is lower than the average