High yield 1.553%

WI 1.559% at the time of the auction. Tail -0.6 bps

Bid to cover, 2.64X vs 6 month average of 2.56X

Directs 18.77% vs 6 month average of 17.7%

Indirects 65.58% vs 6 month average of 56.1%

Dealers 15.65% vs 6 month average of 26.2%

Auction grade: A

The 2-year note auction was met with solid demand:

The Bid to cover was higher than the 6 month average

Demand from indirects (foreign buyers) was well above the average

Domestic demand (direct bidders) was also above the average

Dealers were saddled with over 10% less than the recent normal amount.

Yields have moved higher from last month when the same auction high yields was at 0.99%.

