- High yield 1.553%
- WI 1.559% at the time of the auction. Tail -0.6 bps
- Bid to cover, 2.64X vs 6 month average of 2.56X
- Directs 18.77% vs 6 month average of 17.7%
- Indirects 65.58% vs 6 month average of 56.1%
- Dealers 15.65% vs 6 month average of 26.2%
Auction grade: A
The 2-year note auction was met with solid demand:
- The Bid to cover was higher than the 6 month average
- Demand from indirects (foreign buyers) was well above the average
- Domestic demand (direct bidders) was also above the average
- Dealers were saddled with over 10% less than the recent normal amount.
Yields have moved higher from last month when the same auction high yields was at 0.99%.
