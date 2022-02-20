Another day, another warning from the US.

Russia may attack various cities in Ukraine

US embassy in Moscow has issued advice on how US citizens can leave the country

FX markets are becoming a little numb to the constant alerts out of the US.

Other news out of the Russia/Ukraine tensions over the weekend:

Widespread fighting reported along the Donbas border

Also, Macron spoke with Putin and Zelensky. Biden then spoke with Macron. Media reports are that Macron sees a slight pullback in tensions after he spoke with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. Until the next round of shelling I guess? In related news US President Biden was scheduled to head out of Washington for a family-related matter but the latest from the White House is that Biden will not be leaving Washington. This may indicative of expected developments on Russia/Ukraine in the hours or ahead. Or it may not. Fog of war and all that.