This news will not be well received by Chinese Communist Party leadership.

Via a Washington Post (may be gated) report:

  • The White House has decided it will bar Hong Kong’s top government official from attending a major economic summit in the United States this fall, according to three U.S. officials familiar with the matter
  • Chief Executive John Lee, along with 10 other Hong Kong and Chinese officials, was sanctioned by Washington in 2020 after implementing a national security law, imposed by Beijing

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ summit is scheduled for November in San Francisco

Hong Kong lee chief executive 28 July 2023