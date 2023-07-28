This news will not be well received by Chinese Communist Party leadership.
Via a Washington Post (may be gated) report:
- The White House has decided it will bar Hong Kong’s top government official from attending a major economic summit in the United States this fall, according to three U.S. officials familiar with the matter
- Chief Executive John Lee, along with 10 other Hong Kong and Chinese officials, was sanctioned by Washington in 2020 after implementing a national security law, imposed by Beijing
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ summit is scheduled for November in San Francisco