This news will not be well received by Chinese Communist Party leadership.

Via a Washington Post (may be gated) report:

The White House has decided it will bar Hong Kong’s top government official from attending a major economic summit in the United States this fall, according to three U.S. officials familiar with the matter

Chief Executive John Lee, along with 10 other Hong Kong and Chinese officials, was sanctioned by Washington in 2020 after implementing a national security law, imposed by Beijing

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ summit is scheduled for November in San Francisco