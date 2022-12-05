I posted the early price guide here this morning pre-Tokyo open time:

Read this Term, AUd and others covering the gap and training higher (to varying degrees, CAD and GBP are notable!)

US equity index futures are steady, ES (this a CFD but you get the idea):

(This chart is from our charting app, which is free and can be found at this link )