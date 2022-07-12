The UK's Resolution Foundation think tank said whoever won the race to lead the ruling Conservative Party should focus more on speeding up growth and reducing inequality.
- "We underestimate the scale of our relative decline and are far from serious about the nature of our economy or the scale of change required to make a difference,"
Reuters have the report, link is here.
Current UK Prime Minister Johnson has resigned, his replacement is expected to be found in September. Whoever it is has a huge job trying to recover from the damaging impacts of COVID, subsequent economic turmoil, and Brexit.
The Resolution Foundation specialises in issues facing low-income households.
Liz Truss has put her hand up for the job, along with many others.