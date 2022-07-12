The UK's Resolution Foundation think tank said whoever won the race to lead the ruling Conservative Party should focus more on speeding up growth and reducing inequality.

"We underestimate the scale of our relative decline and are far from serious about the nature of our economy or the scale of change required to make a difference,"

Reuters have the report, link is here.

Current UK Prime Minister Johnson has resigned, his replacement is expected to be found in September. Whoever it is has a huge job trying to recover from the damaging impacts of COVID, subsequent economic turmoil, and Brexit.

---

The Resolution Foundation specialises in issues facing low-income households.

Liz Truss has put her hand up for the job, along with many others.