In the past year we've seen the implosions of:

NFTs

Meme stocks

Crypto

Tech stocks

With that, you would think retail traders would sober up. Instead, they've switched from hard liquor to crack cocaine in the of ultra-short-dated equity options. Here's a chart from Goldman Sachs showing that 44% of SPX volume in the third and fourth quarter (so far) has been in options with less than 24 hours to expiration.

Today is quad witching so it makes me skeptical of price action but there's also a bigger picture story here and it ends badly.

Whatever happened to investing?