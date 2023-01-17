Demographics are a frequent topic here and I've often written about the issues around falling birth rates globally.

Today Bloomberg writes about the latest Chinese population statistics, which show a decline of 850K people in 2022 and a population at 1.41 billion. There's long been an expected plateau in Chinese population around the end of this decade but it appears we're already there.

The shocking part has been just how quickly the level of births have fallen, with fewer than 10 million Chinese born last year.

In 2016, China relaxed the one-child policy and just 5 years later began to offer incentives for women to have children.

Lets hope the Year of the Rabbit is better.