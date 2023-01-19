Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and China’s Vice Premier Liu He met on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Zurich.
Axios carries this report, in brief:
- The mood of the meeting, which was attended by officials from both delegations, was largely positive.
- Top Chinese officials told Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen they are optimistic China can return to normal economic growth and avoid a crisis in its property sector, according to a Treasury official.
