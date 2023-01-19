Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and China’s Vice Premier Liu He met on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Zurich.

Axios carries this report, in brief:

  • The mood of the meeting, which was attended by officials from both delegations, was largely positive.
  • Top Chinese officials told Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen they are optimistic China can return to normal economic growth and avoid a crisis in its property sector, according to a Treasury official.

More at that link above, well worth checking out given the reopening of China and what we might expect.

liu he yellen 05 July 2022