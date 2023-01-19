Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and China’s Vice Premier Liu He met on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Zurich.

Axios carries this report, in brief:

The mood of the meeting, which was attended by officials from both delegations, was largely positive.

Top Chinese officials told Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen they are optimistic China can return to normal economic growth and avoid a crisis in its property sector, according to a Treasury official.

More at that link above, well worth checking out given the reopening of China and what we might expect.