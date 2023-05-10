So, what'd I miss? It's likely going to be a slow one in the session ahead, as we count down to the US CPI data release later today. Major currencies aren't hinting at much today with the dollar keeping a steady but mixed picture since the FOMC meeting last week.

EUR/USD is seeing a bit of a triple top just under 1.1100 with price now settling back under the 1.1000 mark for now. USD/JPY is also having a bit of a rethink after last week's fall, nudging back above 135.00 this week. Meanwhile, AUD/USD is seen running up against its 100-day moving average and is also seeing some semblance of a triple top pattern near 0.6800.

Those are some key technical considerations for dollar pairs ahead of the main risk event later in the day. Besides that, gold is also one to watch as it continues to try and look towards testing the 2020 highs near $2,075. And then we have oil which saw a modest bounce back upon testing its 200-week moving average below $70 last week.

There's definitely plenty to play for but we'll have to wait and see what the inflation data later has to offer before taking the next steps.

