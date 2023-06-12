It's shaping up to be a quiet day and there might not be much in it until we get to the US CPI data tomorrow at the very least. There are some interesting technical setups in play though, so let's take a look in preparation of the main events this week.

USD/CAD holding on to key trendline support (see here) of 1.3335

AUD/USD quietly creeping above its 100-day moving average of 0.6736

AUD/JPY keeps breakout above 93.00, highest since November

Gold holding on to 100-day moving average of $1,941

S&P 500 still just shy of pushing past August high of 4,325

Those will at least present some opportunities this week, regardless of whatever the Fed decides on Wednesday.

