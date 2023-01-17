Waiting on the BOJ? That seems to be the case for broader markets as well with there being little in it in the new week so far. The yen remains on the softer side on positioning play, as traders are guarded on the possibility of Kuroda & co. disappointing tomorrow. I highlighted the risks of that in this post yesterday.

Besides that, we will welcome back Wall Street into the fray later in the day and I only reckon we will see any meaningful action come by then. Otherwise, European trading will feature a more or less quiet and sideways one. I pointed out some potential focus points once markets start to get active again in yesterday's thread here.

