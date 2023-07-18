Not much has changed since yesterday except that stocks are continuing to keep the upside run going, with tech stocks carrying much of that weight. The AI boom continues and are we due for a breakout year especially if the Fed pivot is looking to come true in 2H 2023?

For the case of the dollar, things are very much the same as yesterday with the currency looking rather vulnerable against the euro, pound, and franc in particular. Against the yen, aussie, and kiwi, there is still scope to fall but there are also some technical levels in play that could limit the dollar fall. More on that here.

The US retail sales data coming up later will be a potential trigger for the next bout of volatility, so keep your eyes and ears peeled for that.

