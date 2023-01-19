It looks like it isn't that easy to put down the yen bulls as they are back in the driver's seat again today. Another 100 pips drop in USD/JPY is keeping the downside momentum well intact as sellers eye a push towards 125.00 next.

Meanwhile, equities are also starting to intrigue as the fundamental and technical playbook start to get fairly mixed. I shared some food for thought here:

But perhaps it is the bond market that traders should be paying attention to with 10-year Treasury yields sliding to fresh lows since September. The relentless bid to start the year is continuing and is that a signal that traders are starting to seek out safety in bonds again?

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.

