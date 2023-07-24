It's a big week coming up with key central bank decisions in focus. The dollar held its ground last week and that was a clear signal that traders are going to rely on the events this week before making their next move. I'm not one to want to take positions going into the Fed, so if you're like me and not wanting to stomach that risk, the next few sessions may be more about positioning/exiting flows.

I'd keep an eye out on the euro today though as there might be a short-term opportunity to grapple, in seeing the currency's reaction to the PMI data coming up later.

Besides that, it is likely markets may be content to wait things out in order to get a better sense of broader sentiment later in the week.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.