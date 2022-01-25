Dead cat or start of a comeback?

That's the big question in the market today. Everything else is secondary as the risk mood is the key driver of trading sentiment at the moment. US futures are pointing lower after yesterday's resounding turnaround, so that is still leaving a lot of things up in the air.

In FX, the dollar is sitting in a better spot with the kiwi a notable laggard after NZD/USD broke below support at 0.6700 to its lowest since November 2020.

Keep your eyes peeled on stocks today as that is the key area to watch in gauging risk sentiment.

