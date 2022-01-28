Singin' dollar dollar bill y'all.

The greenback continues to keep in a good spot post-Fed and despite a bit of a light pause to the gains so far today, the technicals suggest the run may be far from over.

The market is scrambling to price in five rate hikes by the Fed this year and that is the key feature in the trading landscape ahead of the weekend. Meanwhile, equities continue to suffer a lot more back and forth on the week as evident by yesterday's session. US futures may be pointing higher now but the lower close yesterday hints that things might not be so straightforward before we wrap up the week.

Elsewhere, oil is still looking perky but yesterday's attempt to establish the next leg higher fell a little short in the end. That said, it has been another big week of progress and the weekly chart is looking rather bullish. I reckon if Brent can solidify a push above $90, that might be enough to see the run higher gather more legs in the short-term.

