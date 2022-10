We're opening up Tokyo trade with USD/JPY at the highest levels in 32 years.

The 150.00 level looms and if Japan isn't going to defend that, then what will they defend. The market has been reluctant to push through so far, or there is a thumb on the scale.

This one right now is playing with fire. What do you think happens next? What's the trade?

And if not USD/JPY, what are you looking at?