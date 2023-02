It's a holiday Monday for the US and Canada.

NYSE is closed

Nasdaq is closed

US bond market trading is closed (SIFMA recommendation)

For Globex, the CME has changed how they summarise trading hours. Gone is the old Excel format that was easy to use and ushered in err ... something else. You can check it out here at the CME.

Or, this is much better I found at a broker website.

---