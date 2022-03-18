Russian President Putin was speaking at a huge rally at the main stadium in Moscow when the broadcast of his speech suddenly cut out.

He said, “By pure coincidence, the start of the special operation was on the birthday of…” – and then the feed suddenly cut out

Russian TV said there was a technical issue and some speculation started to swirl but they since rebroadcast it and cell-phone video from inside the stadium didn't show anything happening. It was a technical issue.

There are upwards of 80,000 people there so it would be impossible to keep any secrets in any case.

There was nothing new in his comments.