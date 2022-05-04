Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (and ex Fed Chairman) is speaking on economy saying:

1st quarter GDP was not a good read on the strength of the economy

Consumer spending, business investment remains strong

America is outperforming other countries

Credit quality remains excellent, banks are well capitalized

Inflation is too high, necessary to bring it down

Escalation in commodity prices it can have told globally

We could see slower growth and downturn in Europe, some of that could spill over into the US

Certain the Fed will try to deploy its tools to achieve a soft landing

sees danger in outlook, but thinks a soft landing as possible

US government spending it did feed demand

Thinks US government spending was justified at the time

Forecasts were really quite dire when Biden took office

Inflation up globally, even in economies where there was less stimulus

Covid lockdowns in China threatens to prolong supply chain disruptions

Necessary to see energy supplies increase

Use moved to cut off Russian oil imports could drive oil prices higher

It's important that Europe will rid itself of dependence on Russian as a source of energy supplies

US prepared to respond strongly to purposeful devaluation of currencies

Believes in market-based value for dollar

Some of the dollars rise is due to higher US interest rates

As evaluations are high, huge increase in housing prices

We don't have the kind of mortgage practices seen before housing crisis

Worries about commodity prices

The comments are not earth shattering or anything new. The former Fed chair is probably happy she's not in her old seat at the Fed.