US Treasury 10-year yields (%) 5 mins chart

It's a notable drop in the last ten minutes or so as there is a headline saying that two missiles have been fired from Lebanon towards Israel, as reported by local state media NNA. Besides that, I'm not seeing anything else to have triggered the dip in yields but broader markets are taking things in stride mostly.

S&P 500 futures are now up 0.2% while major currencies are still mostly little changed although USD/JPY is down from 148.90 earlier to 148.60 currently.