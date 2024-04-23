An article (link is here) canvassing a plan for a second Trump administration to send the US dollar lower:
- According to Politico, Trump’s former trade adviser Robert Lighthizer and several policy allies would seek to make American trade more competitive by purposely weakening the dollar.
the article gives a bit of a run down on the pros and cons of a lower dollar, for example:
- more competitive US exports (a pro)
- inflation in the domestic economy as the prices of imported goods and raw materials increase (a con)