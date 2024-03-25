Trump and his family have been fighting the $454 million judgement against them in a loan fraud case. It's unclear if he will post the $175 million sum but the deadline for enforcement is today.

Shares of DWAC are up 10% and Trump would stand to own a huge part of that company, worth upwards of $3 billion. However the company only has $3m in revenue so it would be quite a task to sell his shares, when eligible.

DWAC daily

Update: Trump will have 10 days to post the new bond.

Had he not posted the bonds, New York Attorney General Letitia James could have started seizing and selling assets as soon as this week.