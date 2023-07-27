As Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign flounders, the likelihood of a presidential re-match grows but it will be a complicated one as Biden ages and Trump faces legal jeopardy -- including a trial set for next May on classified documents.

The next round of charges could related to January 6 and could come as soon as today.

ABC reports that Donald Trump's lawyers have arrived at special counsel Jack Smith's offices this morning for a meeting, suggesting it's coming soon. Earlier, NBC reported that the grand jury in the probe will vote on the indictment today.

Earlier this month, Trump himself revealed that he received a target letter, indicating he's under investigation.

The ABC report says the charges could include: conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States, deprivation of rights under a civil rights statute, and tampering with a witness, victim or an informant.