The chatter is it'll be Trump's announcement he is running for President in 2024.

"I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida"

Trump's reasoning is he will be less likely to be indicted for his crimes if he is running for office as a prosecution can be painted as political.

Let's hope Twitter is still around if he does come back and that his account will be restored - he was entertaining.