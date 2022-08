The headline is being reported by Reuters, referring to recent remarks by Saudi Arabia that what the oil market needs is perhaps production cuts. It looks like UAE is on board with that sentiment, though it is hardly surprising. If the warning by the Saudis on the physical market prove true, it's not so much of if but when oil prices will start climbing again. That said, Saudi Arabia is the physical market so believe what you will.

