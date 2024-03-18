CNBC cite UBS strategist Vincent Heaney:
- expects the S&P 500 to end the year modestly higher
- is most bullish on quality stocks
- broader market index led higher by AI tailwinds and a tech-induced rally
- “Markets are likely to be choppy amid shifting expectations for central bank policy easing,”
- “But we think lower interest rates, positive economic growth, and growing corporate earnings should create a supportive backdrop for equities in 2024.”
- “Quality companies—with strong balance sheets, high profitability, and resilient earnings—should be best positioned to deliver performance, especially if economic growth slows. We see opportunities across regions, including the U.S. IT sector,”
- discounted valuations and potential catalysts might keep U.S. small caps looking attractive
- also sees opportunities within European small- and mid-cap names