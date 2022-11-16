JP Morgan earlier, also liking the dollar:

Analysts at UBS meanwhile also assess the near-term risk as being for a strong US dollar. UBS also like the CHF. See both USD and CHF as continued safe havens and thus are attractive given they see a return to risk aversion:

We think there is a high chance that risk aversion will return and recommend investors prepare for another drop below parity for the Euro, and GBP/USD to fall toward 1.10

We also recommend selling upside risk in EURUSD and the downside risk in the US Dollar versus the Yen as a short-term yield-enhancement strategy, given the pick-up in foreign exchange volatility.

Given the wild flow of headlines we are seeing UBS could be correct.

I posted this earlier too, weekly US dollar index. Its had a pullback: