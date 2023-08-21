A snippet projection from UBS on the benchmark S&P500 index.

Analysts at the bank's base case forecast for the index is to 4,500 in December 2023 and then 4,700 in June 2024. Citing:

second-quarter reporting season likely marked the trough in year-over-year earnings growth

guidance for the third quarter was positive

we expect S&P 500 earnings per share to be flat in 2023 and rise 9% in 2024

The forecast represents what UBS analysts call a "modestly higher profile for equities over the next six to 12 months".

see a receding risk of a recession in the US

continue to favor equity market laggards whose valuations are lower and have scope to catch up

---

That last bullet point is an interesting one. there are plenty of arguments to go with strong stocks, not laggards. An eternal argument that one.