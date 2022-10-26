Reuters with this from an Accenture survey

Over two-thirds of British adults are planning to cut back on festive spending this year due to a worsening cost of living crisis

49% of those surveyed were looking to cut back on gifts

46% on eating out

35% on both general socialising and food and drink at home

“The fact that shoppers are planning to spend less on gifts this year reflects just how low the mood feels in the run up to this Christmas," Accenture's retail strategy and consulting lead Kelly Askew said.

