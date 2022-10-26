Reuters with this from an Accenture survey
Over two-thirds of British adults are planning to cut back on festive spending this year due to a worsening cost of living crisis
49% of those surveyed were looking to cut back on gifts
46% on eating out
35% on both general socialising and food and drink at home
“The fact that shoppers are planning to spend less on gifts this year reflects just how low the mood feels in the run up to this Christmas," Accenture's retail strategy and consulting lead Kelly Askew said.
Earlier:
- Sunak is eyeing an economic picture that is improving and thus sweeping tax hikes can perhaps be dialled back a little.
Like I said in that post:
- Sunak is optimistic.
