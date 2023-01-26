Data released from the UK's Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT):
December car production fell 17.9% y/y
- after two straight months of growth in output
Annual car production fell to the lowest level since 1956. 775,014 cars were made in Britain in 2022
- 9.8% less than 2021
- 40.5% below the 2019 pre-pandemic levels
global semiconductor shortage and COVID curbs in China cited
EV production is encouraging though:
- "These (total) figures reflect just how tough 2022 was for UK car manufacturing, though we still made more electric vehicles than ever before," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.
Info comes via Reuters reporting.