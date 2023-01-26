Data released from the UK's Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT):

December car production fell 17.9% y/y

after two straight months of growth in output

Annual car production fell to the lowest level since 1956. 775,014 cars were made in Britain in 2022

9.8% less than 2021

40.5% below the 2019 pre-pandemic levels

global semiconductor shortage and COVID curbs in China cited

EV production is encouraging though:

"These (total) figures reflect just how tough 2022 was for UK car manufacturing, though we still made more electric vehicles than ever before," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.

-

Info comes via Reuters reporting.